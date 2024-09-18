Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies remotely detonated by Israel

In Lebanon, at least 20 people were killed and over 450 injured in a new wave of explosions on Wednesday after hundreds of Hezbollah walkie-talkies and pagers were detonated remotely, presumably by Israel. Several blasts occurred during a funeral held by Hezbollah for victims of a similar attack a day earlier, which claimed at least 12 lives and injured nearly 3,000. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the report.