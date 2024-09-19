WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar flood death toll climbs to 268: state media
The floods have heaped more misery on a country where millions were already displaced by more than three years of conflict unleashed by the military's 2021 coup.
Myanmar flood death toll climbs to 268: state media
Nearly 270,000 hectares of rice and other crops had been submerged, and more than 100,000 farm animals killed/ Photo: AFP
September 19, 2024

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has reached 268, with 88 people missing, the junta has said, as state media reported the first arrival of foreign aid.

Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed 588 people across the region, according to official figures.

The floods in 56 townships in Myanmar had resulted in "268 deaths and 88 people missing", the junta's information team said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that nearly 270,000 hectares (more than 660,000 acres) of rice and other crops had been submerged, and more than 100,000 farm animals killed.

The previous death toll reported by state TV was 226, with 77 people missing.

The UN has warned that as many as 630,000 people could be in need of assistance in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.

Last weekend the junta issued a rare appeal for foreign aid to help cope with the disaster.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has "ordered all to carry out rehabilitation tasks to return to normality within six months", the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday an Indian navy ship delivered aid including dried food, clothes, medicine and tents at Thilawa port in commercial hub Yangon, the newspaper said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us