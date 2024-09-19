Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government will fulfill its promise to restore the statehood to India- administered Kashmir, which was stripped of its autonomy and downgraded into a federally ruled territory in 2019.

Modi was addressing his maiden election rally in India-administered area, a day after a high voter turnout of 60% was recorded in the first phase of a three-phased election for the local assembly, the first since 2014.

Modi accused the major political parties in fray – the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and Congress, which have made restoration of autonomy and statehood a key poll plank – of failing people.

“They have sold the merchandise of hate for several decades in their market of hate. These families were happy to give stones in the hands of youngsters," Modi told a gathering at a fortified stadium.

An overwhelming majority of voters, whom Anadolu spoke to on Wednesday, said they were expressing their disappointment against India’s 2019 decision through vote and wanted to elect their local representatives.

“Since 2019 we have been ruled by people we don’t know and who are not sympathetic. There are a lot of issues we hope our own representatives will be able to address,” said Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Shopian district.

From 2018 to August 5, 2019, New Delhi ruled the region directly through a governor who wielded as much authority as an elected government.

It was then made a federally ruled territory and has since been under a lieutenant governor with even more powers.

The Muslim-majority region of Kashmir is claimed by both Pakistan and India in full, but each administers only part of it. Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.