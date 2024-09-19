September 19, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hezbollah's leader warns Israel of speedy retaliation
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel of swift and just revenge, stating that the detonation of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies is a "declaration of war" against Lebanon. At least 37 people have been killed, and thousands more injured in the blasts across the country. The unprecedented attacks represent a major blow to Hezbollah, but Nasrallah insists they will not bring the group to its knees. Priyanka Navani has the story.
NASRALLAH: HEZBOLLAH’S LEADER ALERTS ISRAEL / Others
Explore