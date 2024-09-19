Hezbollah's leader warns Israel of speedy retaliation

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel of swift and just revenge, stating that the detonation of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies is a "declaration of war" against Lebanon. At least 37 people have been killed, and thousands more injured in the blasts across the country. The unprecedented attacks represent a major blow to Hezbollah, but Nasrallah insists they will not bring the group to its knees. Priyanka Navani has the story.