September 20, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan implements pension reforms to cut costs
Pakistan's new government has reformed pensions as part of efforts to cut spending. For years, the state has been the biggest employer in the country, and hundreds of thousands of families rely on the its retirement scheme. But with an economic crisis and soaring inflation, many of them say their pension is no longer enough to survive. Kamran Yousaf has more.
