Sudan's cholera outbreak infected over 11,000 people, killed 348
There are suspicions of dengue fever in five states, with two reported fatalities related to this suspicion, Health Ministry says.
In war-torn Sudan, the ineffective functioning of the healthcare system has made the spread of infectious diseases even more challenging for people. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2024

The Sudanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 348.

The outbreak has affected nine states, with a total of 11,079 reported cases, according to the ministry statement.

There are suspicions of dengue fever in five states, with two reported fatalities related to this suspicion, it added.

Since June, heavy rains and floods in Sudan have contributed to the spread of cholera.

Sudanese officials declared a cholera outbreak on August 12.

In war-torn Sudan, the ineffective functioning of the healthcare system has made the spread of infectious diseases even more challenging for people.

