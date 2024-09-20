Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology has introduced a Tech Visa Programme, which seeks to bring in foreign talent to boost the country's start-up eco system.

The programme offers work permits for up to three years to foreign nationals who want to launch start-ups.

This initiative is designed to attract highly skilled professionals and visionary entrepreneurs, positioning Türkiye as a rising player in the global technology ecosystem.

At the programme’s launch at Istanbul Airport, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır described tech visas as a critical component of Türkiye’s broader strategy to enhance its footprint on the global innovation stage.

“Türkiye is the most sophisticated manufacturing economy in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a strong institutional capacity to support innovation,” says Dr A. Mete Cakmakci, Secretary General of the Technology Development Foundation of Türkiye (TTGV).

It’s exactly what Ankara should do to enhance international collaboration that can sustain Türkiye’s competitiveness in the world markets.

The programme, developed in partnership with the Labour and Social Security Ministry, has been in works for over two years. It signals a shift in the country’s focus from manufacturing to innovation, as Türkiye aims to secure its position as a tech-driven economy.

The government has ambitious goals: by 2030, Türkiye hopes to cultivate 100,000 tech start-ups, with at least 100 of them valued at over $1 billion.

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has laid the groundwork for this transformation by creating a dynamic entrepreneurial environment.

The country has expanded its network of technoparks from just two to over 100, now hosting more than 10,800 companies working on advanced technologies.

This growth has been bolstered by a comprehensive incentive system that supports private-sector innovation, helping the nation pivot from a manufacturing base to a high-tech hub.

A hub for high-tech entrepreneurship

The programme offers more than just a visa. It includes a comprehensive support package designed to attract the world’s most innovative minds.

Entrepreneurs accepted into the scheme will benefit from legal, financial, and technical consultancy for six months, as well as access to the country’s wide array of public incentives.

The success of Türkiye’s tech-driven economic policies is already evident. National tech startups have demonstrated exceptional performance, contributing significantly to both the country’s economy and its global reputation as a leader in technology.

'Partner in innovation and investment'

Beyond local innovation, the initiative aims to attract foreign investment, encouraging Türkiye’s shift from manufacturing to value-added industries.

Cakmakci says: “Türkiye’s sustained competitiveness depends on the tech ecosystem having strong connections with those emerging regions.

“Hence Türkiye can transform itself from a manufacturing partner to a partner in innovation and investment hence capturing more added value in global value creation.”

The programme also highlights Ankara’s strategy to align itself with new global growth regions, making it an attractive destination for talent, investment, and innovation.

By laying the foundation for long-term integration of foreign professionals, Türkiye is setting the stage to become a major player in global technological advancement.

Through the tech visa, Türkiye is signalling its intent to be not just a manufacturing partner, but a global hub for innovation.

As it moves forward with ambitious policies to attract world-class talent, the country is positioning itself at the forefront of the global race for technological leadership, experts say.