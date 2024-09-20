BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global Markets Rally After Fed Rate Cut; Tech Stocks Surge, Pakistan’s Pension Reforms, and Nigeria’s Energy Breakthrough
Major global markets are reacting to significant economic shifts. In Tokyo, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.1%, while tech stocks in the US soared following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. Tesla led the charge, gaining 7.4%, with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom also seeing impressive jumps. Asian markets followed the rally, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi rising, although China’s CSI 300 saw a slight dip. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq recorded one of its best days of 2024, climbing 2.5%. Meanwhile, Pakistan's new government has introduced pension reforms to combat the country’s economic crisis, and Nigeria’s Dangote refinery has started production, bringing hope for an end to the nation’s energy woes. But with fuel prices still high, what does the future hold?
markets reax / Others
September 20, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us