Global Markets Rally After Fed Rate Cut; Tech Stocks Surge, Pakistan’s Pension Reforms, and Nigeria’s Energy Breakthrough

Major global markets are reacting to significant economic shifts. In Tokyo, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.1%, while tech stocks in the US soared following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. Tesla led the charge, gaining 7.4%, with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom also seeing impressive jumps. Asian markets followed the rally, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi rising, although China’s CSI 300 saw a slight dip. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq recorded one of its best days of 2024, climbing 2.5%. Meanwhile, Pakistan's new government has introduced pension reforms to combat the country’s economic crisis, and Nigeria’s Dangote refinery has started production, bringing hope for an end to the nation’s energy woes. But with fuel prices still high, what does the future hold?