Algeria’s election dilemma: true democracy or deception?
Can there be any hope for true democracy in Algeria, if no one trusts the vote? Questioning the numbers behind his own re-election, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune criticized the count that gave him almost 95% of the ballots. Now sworn in for a second term, he's promising a national dialogue on democracy. But do Algerians believe him? Today's Newsmaker is Algeria. Guests: Dalia Ghanem Senior Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs Youcef Bouandel Professor of Political Science at Qatar University Ghaya Ben Mbarek North Africa Correspondent for The National News #theNewsmakers #algeria #algeriaelection
Algeria Shock Election / TRT World
September 20, 2024
