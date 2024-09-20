WORLD
Can Türkiye Maintain Close Ties With the EU While Also Looking to BRICS?
Türkiye’s top diplomat gave valuable insight into where Türkiye stood regarding its EU aspirations. In an interview, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said if Türkiye had been a full member of the European Union, it wouldn't need to search for alternatives like BRICS - a group of emerging economies. Fidan also noted that had Türkiye been part of the EU, the bloc may have avoided the fragmentation it saw with Brexit. Fidan has been stepping up his engagement with the EU in recent weeks. He attended an informal EU ministers meeting in Brussels, the first participation by Türkiye after a 5-year absence. Fidan also met with European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell at an Arab League summit that was addressing Israel's war on Gaza. Despite stalled progress on Türkiye’s EU membership, Fidan said Ankara was still committed to joining the bloc. Accession negotiations began in 2005, but stalled in 2018 over a series of political differences and the lingering issue over the island of Cyprus. Guests: Adrian-George Axinia Member of EU Parliament from Romania Tugba Isik Ercan Member of the Foreign Relations Committee at TGNA
September 20, 2024
