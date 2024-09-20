WORLD
Lack of diligence ahead of Trump rally shooting: US Secret Service probe
Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe says agency employees will be held accountable for the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. / Photo: AP
September 20, 2024

A US Secret Service probe has found communication gaps and a lack of diligence ahead of the July attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

"There was complacency on the part of" some agents "that led to a breach of security protocols," Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday, adding that agency employees will be held accountable.

The assassination attempt against Trump at the July 13 rally led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its former director. Critics raised concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where the former president was speaking.

Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. The Secret Service has since said it was "ashamed" of the security lapse.

Authorities are also probing a separate apparent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida on Sunday. In that case, the Secret Service caught the suspect and no shots were fired at Trump.

Rowe said that Trump was getting the same level of protection as President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the November 5 election.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
