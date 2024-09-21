Protesters gather in front of US Department of Justice over Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s murder

Group of US protesters gather in front of the Department of Justice in Washington DC to demand that the Biden administration launch an independent investigation into the Israeli murder of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. Eygi was killed by a headshot fired by an Israeli soldier on September 6 while she was peacefully protesting for Palestinian human rights in the occupied West Bank. Activists tell TRT World that some US news outlets have used the Turkish identity of Eygi to make her less human and justify her slaughter.