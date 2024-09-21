Aslan was captured in Istanbul in a joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police, the sources said on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was found to have actively participated in the actions and activities carried out on behalf of the PKK/KCK separatist terrorist organisation in Australia, had been followed by MIT for a long time.

It was learned that Aslan, who was in contact with high-level members of the terror group, was going to Australia from Istanbul Airport.

She was sent to prison by a judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.