TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces nab PKK terrorist in Istanbul
Cigdem Aslan, who was active in PKK terror organisation in Australia, is captured in a joint operation by Turkish police and the National Intelligence Organization.
Turkish security forces nab PKK terrorist in Istanbul
Cigdem Aslan, who was in contact with high-level members of the terror group, was going to Australia from Istanbul Airport. / Photo: AA
September 21, 2024

Aslan was captured in Istanbul in a joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police, the sources said on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was found to have actively participated in the actions and activities carried out on behalf of the PKK/KCK separatist terrorist organisation in Australia, had been followed by MIT for a long time.

It was learned that Aslan, who was in contact with high-level members of the terror group, was going to Australia from Istanbul Airport.

She was sent to prison by a judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

RelatedPKK spreads tentacles inside Germany, says domestic intel report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us