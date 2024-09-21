What are famous brands hiding from you? - Episode 2: Coca-Cola Company

We have all come across Coca-Cola's fairy-tale ads at least once, where the world looks so perfect and magical. But what about the real world, where this same company pollutes the environment, exploits natural resources, violates human and animal rights and pays off doctors to spread unfounded claims? Watch until the end to find out more. #CocaCola #fraud #ecomanipulation