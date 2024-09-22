‘Punks for Palestine’: Musician Adam Elara fuses pop punk and traditional Dabke

“Punks for Palestine” You’ve probably never heard Dabke play like this before. TRT World speaks with LA-based musician Adam Elara about his music — a marriage of Dabke and Pop Punk to promote Palestinian resilience and keep the focus on besieged Gaza “If we could piss off as many Zionists in the Punk and Metal scene, it means we are doing a great job,” says Elara. #dabke #punk