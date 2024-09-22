WORLD
Germany tightens border controls, is Schengen at risk?
Following a series of knife attacks in Solingen and historic success of far-right, anti-immigrant party AfD, Germany began conducting checks at its nine land borders with neighbouring countries. Experts say the decision seems to be driven by domestic political concerns but comes at the expense of angering other European countries as it goes against the European Union law. So, what would Germany's unilateral plan signal about the future of EU unity? #Schengen #Germany
September 22, 2024
