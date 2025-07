Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka's presidential election

Anura Kumar Dissanayake (AKD) will be Sri Lanka's first Marxist president. He won the election by a comfortable margin and will take the oath on Tuesday. He defeated incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, following mass demonstrations two years ago. Smita Sharma reports from Colombo.