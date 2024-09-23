CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Net-zero pledges growing but integrity lacking: study
Nearly half of the world's largest 100 private firms have decided against setting climate targets.
Net-zero pledges growing but integrity lacking: study
Scientists say global emissions must be nearly halved by 2030 and reach net zero around mid-century. / Photo: Reuters
September 23, 2024

While more countries, companies and cities are setting net-zero targets, many of their pledges to slash carbon emissions lack integrity, said a study published Monday.

Net Zero Tracker, a research partnership between four organisations, annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities and major corporations.

Nearly 60 percent of the approximately 2,000 listed companies under its watch have vowed to eliminate their carbon footprints, it said: 23 percent up on its last assessment in 2023.

There was a "significant rise" in net-zero goals adopted by companies in Asia, it added.

In all, 148 countries have set net-zero goals, added.

A growing number of state governments and cities had their own targets, 28 percent and 8 percent more respectively compared to the previous year.

RelatedNet-Zero risks being 'bumper stickers' without fossil fuel phase-out plans

But "fewer than 5 percent of entities across companies, states and regions, and cities" met the minimum required criteria, the report added.

This includes explaining how goals will be met, setting interim targets and covering all greenhouse gas emissions — not just CO2 — to demonstrate the credibility of these pledges.

While the number of companies with no plans whatsoever to slash emissions has "reduced substantially", nearly half of the world's largest 100 private firms have decided against setting climate targets, it added.

"Progress has been made, but we need much more," said Catherine McKenna, chair of the UN high-level expert group on net-zero commitments. "We have to be more ambitious."

The Paris agreement calls for capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above levels in the late 19th century, when burning fossil fuels began to disrupt the planet seriously.

To stand any chance of meeting this goal and avoiding the worst impacts of climate crisis, scientists agree that global emissions must be nearly halved by 2030 and reach net zero around mid-century.

Any leftover carbon pollution must be removed, by for example capturing CO2 in the atmosphere.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us