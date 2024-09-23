TRT World Special Panel: United Nations General Assembly 2024

Is the UN failing to achieve effective and tangible resolutions? Is the Security Council a fair structure for peacekeeping? Is there a need for other multilateral organisations beyond the Security Council and, can the UN address its weaknesses? TRT World’s Amanda Walker and Jaffar Hasnain discuss the UN's effectiveness and need for reform while exploring the organisation’s critical role in global peace and security with distinguished guests Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Vuk Jeremic, Susan Elliott and David Des Roches.