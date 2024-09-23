WORLD
Several killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza as Gazans cope with floods
Israel has bombed a house in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, killing five people including children. Three others were killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp. Israeli helicopters also fired at neighbourhoods in Gaza City. And as autumn begins, displaced Palestinians in tent camps are trying to keep out the floods. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
