As Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to meet world leaders at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, all eyes are on his meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Erdogan will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions and pressing geopolitical issues, including Israel’s widening offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This is the first major encounter between the two leaders since Pezeshkian assumed office in July.

Hursit Dingil, a Research Fellow for Security Studies at IRAM (Center for Iranian Studies) says the meeting underscores the importance of fostering good relations with neighbouring countries, a goal that has been prioritised in Iran’s foreign policy since Pezeshkian's election.

“The meeting is important not only because it’s their first since Pezeshkian took office but also because it highlights efforts to develop bilateral ties and increase trade between the two countries.”

Related Can Masoud Pezeshkian transform Iran's domestic and foreign policy?

Erdogan and Pezeshkian are expected to discuss key issues such as Israel’s military actions in Palestine and Lebanon, regional tensions, and the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Tehran backs Hezbollah, the armed group that is the target of Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Dingil also points out the likelihood that the leaders would focus on “the increasing regional tensions in which the two countries are directly or indirectly involved” and consider the implications of a potential regional war.

Relations between Türkiye and Iran have historically been complicated, as the two neighbouring countries balance competition with cooperation.

"Türkiye and Iran are two countries that can neither be perfect friends or foes. They share a long border and a neighbourhood history marked by competition,” says Dr Ayşen Baylak Güngör, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Ticaret University.

“Yet, economic interests make both parties interdependent, with Türkiye relying on Iran for oil and gas, while Iran depends on Türkiye as a provider of industrial goods."

Despite tensions, particularly over issues like Syria and the activities of terrorist groups such as the PKK and YPG/PYD, the two countries have maintained a degree of cooperation, especially in trade and regional security.

Erdogan has made it clear that deepening relations with Iran based on mutual trust and common interests remains a priority, with both leaders recognising the importance of stability for their region.

Another aspect of Erdogan's UNGA agenda includes discussions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Dingil says this reflects Türkiye’s broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus, particularly in the context of the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic route connecting Azerbaijan and Armenia that has garnered significant attention in recent months.

“It is highly likely that, through leadership diplomacy, President Erdogan will play a mediator or conciliator role regarding possible disputes between the parties,” Dingil says.

Additionally, discussions between Erdogan and Pezeshkian are expected to address security issues and the development of economic corridors, including a potential project in Iraq.

"Another important agenda may develop around security issues and economic corridors regarding the development path in Iraq and Iran's attitude toward this project,” says Dingil.

Related Middle East muddle: Will Israel declare all-out war against Hezbollah?

As Erdogan engages with world leaders at the UN, the meeting with Pezeshkian holds significant potential for advancing cooperation on critical regional and global issues.

The ongoing crisis in Gaza, Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon, and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran are likely to shape their discussions, with both leaders reaffirming their shared support for Palestine.

Despite historical complexities, Erdogan's diplomatic efforts at the UN aim to strengthen ties with Iran and contribute to broader regional peace and stability, say experts.