September 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Far-right AfD narrowly loses Brandenburg state election
In Germany, the far-right AfD has narrowly lost the Brandenburg state election, in rare good news for the nationwide governing coalition. The main party of the federal government, the centre-left SPD, won around 31 percent of the vote. The result offers Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party a boost ahead of next year’s national elections. Claire Herriot has more.
Germany Sees Close Election Battle / Others
Explore