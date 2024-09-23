Leading United Nations officials have demanded "an end to the appalling human suffering and humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza nearly one year into Israel's war on the besieged enclave

"These atrocities must end," they said in a statement on Monday, signed by the heads of UN agencies that include UNICEF and the World Food Programme along with other aid groups as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

"Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need," they said.

"We cannot do our jobs in the face of overwhelming need and ongoing violence."

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it amid Israeli attacks.

Healthcare 'decimated'

Nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers, more than two-thirds of them UN staff, have been killed.

"The risk of famine persists with all 2.1 million residents still in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance as humanitarian access remains restricted," the UN officials said.

"Healthcare has been decimated. More than 500 attacks on health care have been recorded in Gaza."

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza last October, it has killed nearly 41,500 Palestinians and injured more than 95,000 more, mostly women and children.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged enclave, where millions of Palestinians are displaced, facing famine and acute shortages of medical aid and other essentials.