TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Iranian presidents meet in US for talks
It is the first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Pezeshkian since he became Iran's president in July, following the death of his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash in May.
Turkish, Iranian presidents meet in US for talks
Erdogan and Pezeshkian held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish House to discuss bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, and well as regional and global developments./ Photo: AA
September 23, 2024

It is "important" to take steps that serve peace against "Israel's aggression that threatens regional security", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian held a closed-door meeting on Monday at the Turkish House to discuss bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, and well as regional and global developments.

The international community must raise its voice more on the basis of international law, diplomacy, and human rights "to end the violence that Israel is committing in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories as soon as possible," Erdogan told Pezeshkian, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"Türkiye is enhancing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, where Israeli massacres are taking place," he added.

RelatedWhy is President Erdogan’s meeting with Iran’s Pezeshkian important?

Historical and cultural ties

On the historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iran, Erdogan voiced his belief that bilateral relations will be developed and bolstered in every field.

He expressed confidence that opportunities for cooperation, in line with the interests of both nations, would be further explored and enhanced in the near future, strengthening ties across various fields.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Pezeshkian since he was elected Iran's new president in July after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter crash in May, later blamed on climatic conditions.

RelatedIran's Pezeshkian calls Israel warmonger, seeks dialogue with West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us