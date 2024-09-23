Israeli strikes lead to family tragedy in Gaza

In Gaza, continuous Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 people in the past 24 hours. A mother and her four children, aged between 4 and 8 years old, were killed when a strike hit a home in Deir al-Balah. The neighborhood is one of the worst affected since Israel's assault began. A badly damaged building also collapsed on people, where search and rescue efforts continue for those still trapped under the rubble. TRT World's James Lewer has the details.