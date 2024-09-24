WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump claims Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win 2024 elections
"I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," the former president said.
Trump claims Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win 2024 elections
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted the Democrats to win the 2024 US elections in which the former US president faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also said if he wins the election, he will call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy and urge them to reach a deal to end the war.

"I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday. "He wants them to win this election so badly but I would do differently — I will work out peace."

RelatedZelenskyy arrives in US to present 'victory plan' to Biden

A tight race

Zelenskyy and Harris' campaign had no immediate reaction to Trump's remarks, and Trump gave no details of his peace plan. Polls show a tight race between Trump and Harris.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday to attend sessions at the UN General Assembly and urged his partners to help achieve "a shared victory for a truly just peace."

Washington and its allies have provided a multi-billion dollar assistance programme to Ukraine since the war began in Feb 2022, while also imposing several rounds of sanctions against Moscow.

Trump has consistently described US aid to Ukraine as a waste of money and has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win. While Trump and Zelenskyy talked over the phone in July, they have not talked in person since Trump's 2017-2021 term.

Zelenskyy has previously said he cannot predict what Trump would do if he won in November, but hoped the Republican would maintain US military support for Ukraine.

In a July interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said working with Trump would be “hard work, but we are hard workers”.

Full-scale war

The full-scale Russia-Ukraine war has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions more, and devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

Putin says peace talks can begin only if Kiev abandons swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia and drops its NATO membership ambitions.

Zelenskyy has called repeatedly for a withdrawal of all Russian troops, and the restoration of Ukraine's post-Soviet borders.

Ukraine and the West say Russia is waging an imperial-style war. Putin cast the Ukraine war as a defensive move against a hostile and aggressive West.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us