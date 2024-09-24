September 24, 2024
Two lingering wars dominate UN General Assembly
The leaders of 193 countries will meet in New York on Tuesday for the 79th UN General Assembly. They'll attempt to tackle pressing challenges such as the climate crisis, poverty and the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo looks at questions about whether the UN can still meet the demands of a turbulent world.
