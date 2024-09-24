September 24, 2024
Erdogan seeks justice for Palestine ahead of 79th UNGA
The Turkish president is expected to address the UN General Assembly later on Tuesday and once again call for reforming the international organisation. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attention is likely to focus on changing how the UN Security Council operates in trying to resolve conflicts around the world, especially the war in Gaza. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
