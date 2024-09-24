WORLD
9/11 – Twenty Years Later: Legacy, Loss, And Resilience | My America
On the 23rd anniversary of September 11, we reflect on how that tragic day forever altered the course of American history. In this episode of My America, we hear from individuals who lived through the events of 9/11—survivors, family members of victims, and community leaders. From the heartbreaking recount of a husband who lost his wife in the World Trade Center to the lasting impacts of discrimination faced by American Muslims, we explore the far-reaching consequences of the attacks. As we honour the memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, we also recognize the ongoing fight for justice and healing across generations. Join us in remembering the past and committing to a better future.
September 24, 2024
