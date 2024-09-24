TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli PM's statement as an attempt to cover up genocide
Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasises that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are "nothing more than a manifestation of guilt."
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the innocent Palestinian people and all of its friends and allies in the region during this critical time. / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned a recent statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on social media regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry described the Israeli remarks as "an effort to cover up the genocide that Israel is committing."

The ministry emphasised that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are "nothing more than a manifestation of guilt."

The statement also expressed concern over attempts by Israel and its supporters to undermine the credibility of international courts, stating that Türkiye views these efforts with deep concern.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, the ministry warned that those responsible for "genocide and efforts to ignite the entire region" will ultimately face justice in international courts for their actions.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the innocent Palestinian people and all of its friends and allies in the region during this critical time, the statement added.

The statements from Israeli Prime Minister's Office criticised ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan for meeting with Turkish President Erdogan and Palestinian Authority President Abbas, while faulting the ICC for focusing on Israeli leaders fighting a "just war" against "terrorists."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
