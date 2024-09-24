South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed international support for the genocide case against Israel his country filed last December at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We welcome the support that several countries have given to the case that we launched at the ICJ. The ICJ’s orders make it clear that there is a plausible case of genocide against the people of Gaza," said the South African President while addressing UNGA on Tuesday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Ramaphosa said, “We will not sit silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others," evoking South Africa’s decades-long fight against apartheid, which finally ended with success in the 1990s.

"The only lasting solution is the establishment of the Palestinian state, a state that will exist side by side with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

In his remarks, Ramaphosa also called for sweeping reforms to the UN Security Council, criticising its current structure as outdated and exclusive.

"It cannot remain an exclusive club of five nations," he said, urging the inclusion of Africa and other regions in the council’s decision-making process​.

Related Global support grows for South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Qatar

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Israel's war in Gaza was a "genocide" as he addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous and extensive aggression," he said, calling the conflict "a crime of genocide."

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that Qatar would continue with its mediation efforts in Gaza despite all odds.

"Gaza mediation ‘is our strategic choice, we will continue efforts despite doubts, and accusations until a permanent ceasefire is achieved," said Al Thani.

Al Thani said that there is no partner for peace under the current Israeli government.

He also said that the end of the occupation in Palestinian territories and the right to self-determination is neither a favour nor a gift.

The Qatari emir also criticised the UNSC for failing to implement the ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

"Palestinian membership at the UN won't either end its miseries or end occupation but at least it would send a message to the far-right government in Israel involved in challenging the International legitimacy that force doesn't eliminate rights," he added

While holding Isreal responsible for Ismail Haniyeh's assassination he said

"Qatar is mediating in a situation where one party does not hesitate to assassinate its counterparts with whom it is involved in negotiations such as the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was not only the political leader of Hamas but also the first elected Palestinian prime minister."

While advocating for an end to Israel's strikes on Lebanon he added "Israel is waging a war on Lebanon and no one knows how much this war will escalate."

Related 'UN, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza?' — Erdogan

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on Gaza during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

"It is in this inequality that we find the logic of the mass destruction unleashed by the climate crisis and the logic of the bombs dropped by a criminal like Netanyahu on Gaza," said Petro.

“When Gaza dies, all of humanity will die,” said the president.

“Today we have 20,000 dead children. Presidents laugh at this situation in the UN General Assembly.”

The Colombian head of state said only the voices of world powers are heard on the international stage.

“The power of a country in the world is no longer exercised by political and economic power, but by destroying humanity. Those of us who have the power to sustain life speak without being paid attention to. That is why they do not listen to us when we vote to stop the genocide in Gaza. The presidents who can destroy humanity do not listen to us,” he said.