Gaza air strikes leave dozens dead as UN convenes
While Israeli attacks are focused on Lebanon, Gaza has not been spared. At least 45 Palestinians have been killed and dozens others injured across the strip on Tuesday. Israeli forces targeted Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza - killing mostly children. Air strikes in the past 24 hours have killed or injured dozens of Palestinians, including those sheltering in refugee camps. With leaders meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Gaza's Government has again called on the international community to stop the massacre. Jay Akbar has more.
September 24, 2024
