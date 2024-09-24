Türkiye's Investment Office has launched a major campaign in New York’s Times Square, just as the 79th UN General Assembly is underway. Digital billboards light up with bold messages like "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World", showcasing Türkiye's unique position as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The campaign highlights the country's economic strengths, focusing on its rapid growth, investment-friendly reforms, and talented workforce.

Türkiye is not only positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors but also as a crucial link to global markets due to its strategic location.

Timed with the influx of international visitors and dignitaries for the UN General Assembly, this initiative underlines Türkiye's vision for value-added, tech-driven investments, aiming to secure a strong role in the global supply chain.

The billboards, a striking visual in Times Square, reflect Türkiye’s evolving role as a nexus of global commerce and innovation. And they’ll be lighting up New York throughout the UN General Assembly, ensuring the country’s message resonates far and wide.