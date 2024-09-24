TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye takes centre stage in Times Square to attract investors
The billboards, a striking visual in Times Square, reflect Türkiye's evolving role as a nexus of global commerce and innovation.
Türkiye takes centre stage in Times Square to attract investors
Türkiye's Investment Office has unveiled a campaign in New York's Times Square, aiming to draw tech-driven investments by spotlighting the country's strategic role as a global trade hub. Photo: AA / Others
September 24, 2024

Türkiye's Investment Office has launched a major campaign in New York’s Times Square, just as the 79th UN General Assembly is underway. Digital billboards light up with bold messages like "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World", showcasing Türkiye's unique position as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The campaign highlights the country's economic strengths, focusing on its rapid growth, investment-friendly reforms, and talented workforce.

Türkiye is not only positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors but also as a crucial link to global markets due to its strategic location.

Timed with the influx of international visitors and dignitaries for the UN General Assembly, this initiative underlines Türkiye's vision for value-added, tech-driven investments, aiming to secure a strong role in the global supply chain.

The billboards, a striking visual in Times Square, reflect Türkiye’s evolving role as a nexus of global commerce and innovation. And they’ll be lighting up New York throughout the UN General Assembly, ensuring the country’s message resonates far and wide.

RelatedTürkiye's tourism soars as foreign arrivals hit new heights in 2024
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us