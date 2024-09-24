WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump advisers meet foreign officials on UN sidelines
At exclusive receptions in Manhattan, hosted by key allies from Trump's administration, foreign officials and dignitaries mingle with advisers of the former US president.
Trump advisers meet foreign officials on UN sidelines
Television networks broadcast outside the United Nations before the start of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the UN headquarters. / Photo: AP / Others
September 24, 2024

Some of Donald Trump's key advisers have met foreign officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly where US allies are seeking to grasp what a Trump win in the Nov. 5 election would mean for US foreign policy.

Trump's foreign policy advisers have said they are careful not to promote specific policies in private chats, nor enter into any talks that could be seen as undercutting the administration of US President Joe Biden.

A firm founded by Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's national security adviser, hosted a reception for high-ranking foreign diplomats on Monday night in Midtown Manhattan, according to a person who knew the event.

Mike Pompeo, who served as CIA director and secretary of state under Trump, was expected to host a separate reception, according to two people who were familiar with the event and requested anonymity to discuss a private gathering. Among those expected to attend will be former Trump administration ambassadors, one person said.

RelatedErdogan urges international unity against Israeli genocide in Palestine

Focus on the trail ahead

The campaign, in response to a request for comment, did not address the meetings between foreign officials and Trump's advisers. A representative for Pompeo did not respond to a request for comment.

Opinion polls show Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, in a tight race with Trump in the battleground states likely to determine the winner, although a new Reuters/Ipsos survey shows Harris opening up a 7 percentage point lead nationwide.

One former Trump national security adviser, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, said he was fielding up to six meeting requests a day from foreign officials, many of them from central and eastern Europe.

Trump has made himself relatively scarce to foreign leaders in recent weeks. Some advisers have urged him to decline some meetings to focus on campaigning and to avoid any unnecessary negative headlines in the final days of the race, according to two people familiar with those conversations.

Some dignitaries left waiting

While Trump said on the campaign trail last week that he planned to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he would "probably" meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week, such meetings had yet to happen.

On Monday evening, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania that Zelenskyy wanted the Democrats to win the upcoming election.

Washington and its allies have provided a multi-billion-dollar assistance programme to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, while also imposing several rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

Trump has consistently described US aid to Ukraine as a waste of money and has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win.

In a statement, Trump's campaign referred Reuters to a past statement by Trump, in which he said he was "the only one who can get the war (in Ukraine) stopped."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us