Erdogan: World must act against genocide in Gaza

Israel's war on Gaza and recent attacks in Lebanon became the focus of world leaders' speeches at the UN General Assembly. Among the speakers was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who spoke about what he described as Israel's genocidal policies. He criticised countries for standing by and not holding Israel to account. He also called for a radical reform of the UN's structure. Naim Ongoren has the latest.