September 25, 2024
Uncertainty looms over civilians displaced from Kursk
Ukraine's incursion into Kursk a month ago caught Russia by surprise and displaced tens of thousands of civilians. Russian authorities have since announced a 'counterterrorism operation', and support measures for civilians. But with Ukrainian forces yet to be squeezed out, many of them are unlikely to return home any time soon. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow.
