September 25, 2024
WORLD
Biden: World must work to stop wider war in the region
During his address at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden called on fellow world leaders to do more to end the conflicts raging in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. And as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the first day of leaders' speeches featured a great deal of anxiety and anger, particularly over the situation in Gaza.
