September 25, 2024
'Liste Gaza' party to bring Palestine issue to Austrian ballot
A Palestine solidarity initiative called 'Liste Gaza' has gained enough traction in Austria to become a political party eligible to contest Sunday's general election. 'Liste Gaza' appears to be among the world's first political parties to enter parliamentary politics on the single-point agenda of ending the Israeli war on Gaza. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
