US activists denounce Israeli war crimes in Lebanon
“Hands off Lebanon now!” Hundreds of demonstrators converge in New York City to protest Israel’s war on Lebanon and the unwavering US support, which continues to block an arms embargo on Tel Aviv.Since last week, Israeli strikes and pager blasts have injured at least 3,300 and killed at least 569 people in Lebanon, including doctors, two UN staffers, and dozens of women and children.Lebanese officials report that 27,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, marking yesterday as the deadliest day of violence since the civil war ended in 1990, nearly 35 years ago.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns world leaders attending the General Assembly that they cannot let “Lebanon become another Gaza”.
September 25, 2024
