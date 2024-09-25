BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Israel’s Economy in Crisis: Can It Recover from War and Political Turmoil?
Israel’s economy is facing one of its toughest challenges as a prolonged war and internal political divisions take a heavy toll. With businesses shutting down, tourism collapsing, and the construction sector at a standstill, the country’s financial future looks uncertain. Since October 7th, Israel’s stock market and currency have plunged, with economic losses projected to reach $55 billion by 2025. Can Israel overcome these challenges, or will the road to recovery be longer than expected? Meanwhile, Chinese stocks rallied as the central bank slashed interest rates to boost its economy. Watch now to learn more about the global economic landscape and Israel’s fight for financial stability.
israel economy / Others
September 25, 2024
