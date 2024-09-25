WORLD
UNSC criticised for failing to guarantee world security
Almost a year since the start of the Hamas-Israel conflict, over 41,000 people have been killed in the Gaza strip, mostly civilians. The United Nations Security Council has been criticised for not easing the suffering of the Palestinian people. It has also failed to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its third year. The United States has historically used its veto to protect Israel. Grace Kuria Kanja explains the challenges of a UNSC reform, which many say is the solution to current global inequalities.
September 25, 2024
