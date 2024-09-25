WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dissanayake's challenge: can he transform Sri Lanka?
Can Sri Lanka's new Marxist president turn the island nation's fortune around? Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been elected as Sri Lanka's new president, ending decades of rule by political dynasties. With promises to support the working class, fight corruption, and renegotiate with global lenders, he faces enormous challenges. Can he live up to the expectations of a population desperate for change? Today's Newsmaker is Sri Lanka Guests: Umesh Moramudali Lecturer in Economics at the University of Colombo Aruna Kulatunga Former Adviser to President Ranil Wickremesinghe Prashan De Visser Founder and President of United Centenary Front Party #theNewsmakers #srilanka #anurakumaradissanayake
Dissanayake's challenge: can he transform Sri Lanka? / TRT World
September 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us