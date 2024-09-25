WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Ukraine be allowed to use long-range missiles?
As Ukrainian forces face difficulties stopping Russian advances, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked Keir Starmer and Joe Biden for permission to use long-range missiles into Russia. Will such missiles be enough to push Russia back? Guests: Sergei Markov Former Public Spokesman for President Putin and Director of the Institute of Political Studies. David DesRoches Former Official in the US Department of Defence Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
Will Ukraine be allowed to use long-range missiles? / TRT World
September 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us