TRT World hosts Town Hall Panel at UNGA in New York
TRT World hosted a Town Hall panel at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, focusing on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Panellists discussed the ongoing Israeli assaults, calling for an immediate halt to the violence, while also addressing the broader issue of UNGA's structural challenges. The conversation highlighted frustrations over the power wielded by the five permanent members with veto rights, even when the rest of the world reaches a unanimous decision.
September 26, 2024
