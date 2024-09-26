September 26, 2024
Turkish aid arrives in Lebanon after Israeli strikes
Over 50 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon in the past day, with over 600 deaths since Monday. Meanwhile, a Turkish plane has landed in Beirut with 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians fleeing the bombardments. Türkiye's ambassador to Lebanon says it reflects Türkiye's long-standing solidarity with the Lebanese people.
