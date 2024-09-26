United Nations, New York — Slovakia’s top diplomat has accused world powers of breaching international law by invading other countries, saying the Russian assault on Ukraine in 2022 and the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 both violated international law.

"Our position is very clear. And I have to be very clear that what was happening in Ukraine was a clear violation of international law," Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told media on Wednesday on the sidelines of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"As we said before, when it happened in Iraq, it was also a violation of international law from the US," he said, adding, "We are very consistent because we cannot look at the international law in such way that when it's violated by the good guy, is OK and when it is violated by the bad guy is not OK."

Blanar said, "International law is the only weapon we have as a small country as Slovakia, and we have to support any activities and initiatives which will take into account these laws."

Blanar, meanwhile, refused to blame any country or agency for sending an envelope containing a bullet to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico early on Wednesday.

In May, Fico, 59, was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in the former coal mining town of Handlova. In June, after recovering from the wounds, he said he believes he was targeted for having a stance on Ukraine that runs opposite to the European mainstream.

"Police will make an investigation of this bullet in the envelope. And I hope that nothing serious will happen," Blanar said.

Asked if there is any connection between the fresh incident, previous assassination attempt on Fico and Slovakia’s stand on Ukraine war, he said, "You know, our Prime minister was attacked, there was an assassination attack on our prime minister. And it is unacceptable."

"In a democratic country, in a democratic world, it could happen everywhere around the globe, not only in Europe but also everywhere. And this also comes with a very let's say diversification of society in this matter. Because if we see what is going on in Ukraine, if we see what is going on Gaza or somewhere else those who are calling for a peace-making process are criticised that they are supporting, for example, Russian Federation, which is not true."

Related Zelenskyy to UN: Russia is planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear plants

On Zelenskyy's peace plan

Slovakia has come under sharp criticism from Kiev as well as its allies for its opposition to Western military aid to Ukraine as it fights Russia.

Asked if there is enough support in the world for Ukrainian president’s Victory plan or peace plan, he said, "I attended the last summit peace summit in Switzerland and I'm very happy that those who attended this peace summit very strongly realised that the next one should be with all the main stakeholders."

"Otherwise, we cannot find any light at the end of the tunnel of this crisis," the Slovak top diplomat said, adding, "We have to start with a diplomatic solution because we can see in the third year of this crisis that there is no any military solution of this."

Zelenskyy earlier in his UNGA speech touted his "victory plan" or "peace plan", saying it is supported by some 100 countries and international agencies while rejecting any other alternative plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"If someone in the world seeks alternative to any of these points [mentioning China and Brazil] or tries to ignore any of them," Zelenskyy said, "it likely means they themselves want to do a part of what Putin is doing."