September 26, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack Ukrainian nuclear plants
The US has announced more military support for Ukraine as part of an international effort to help the country rebuild from the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Moscow is planning to attack his country's nuclear power plants. He made the comments during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Jon Brain reports from New York.
Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack Ukrainian nuclear plants / Others
Explore