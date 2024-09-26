September 26, 2024
Protesters demand US end support for Israel's war on Gaza
Protesters gathered near the White House on Tuesday evening to demand a US arms embargo against Israel, amid the rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.The US has seen months of protests over Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed almost 41,500 people, caused a hunger crisis, and displaced the entire 2.3 million population of the enclave.
