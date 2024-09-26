US and allies working on 21-day truce between Israel, Hezbollah

Several countries, including the United States, have issued a joint call for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. Israel has intensified its attacks against Hezbollah, killing at least 660 people across the country this week alone. Earlier reports suggested that a ceasefire deal could be expected on Thursday. Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied that he's already responded to the truce plan. Malik Fuda reports.