US and allies working on 21-day truce between Israel, Hezbollah
Several countries, including the United States, have issued a joint call for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. Israel has intensified its attacks against Hezbollah, killing at least 660 people across the country this week alone. Earlier reports suggested that a ceasefire deal could be expected on Thursday. Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied that he's already responded to the truce plan. Malik Fuda reports.
September 26, 2024
