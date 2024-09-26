BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IMF Approves $7 Billion Bailout for Pakistan: What’s Next for the Economy?
Pakistan has secured a record $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize its crumbling economy. This 37-month program, the 25th IMF bailout in Pakistan’s history, comes with tough conditions such as increased taxes and higher electricity and gas tariffs. With the country's external debt standing at over $100 billion and repayments looming, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hopes this will be the last IMF loan needed. In this video, we explore what this unprecedented bailout means for Pakistan's economy, how it impacts the daily lives of its citizens, and the reforms the country must undertake to avoid future financial crises. Hear from residents and experts as they discuss the road ahead and the long-term implications for Pakistan’s financial stability. Pakistan IMF bailout, $7 billion IMF loan, Pakistan economic crisis, Shehbaz Sharif IMF, Pakistan debt crisis, IMF loan conditions, Pakistan inflation, Pakistan economy reforms, Pakistan external debt, IMF and Pakistan
imf pakistan / Others
September 26, 2024
